Dec 7 – Vignettes on Prayer

Another notable prayer was Hezekiah was when he prayed in desperation because of the invasion of Sennacherib. In 2 Kings 19, we find Hezekiah calling out to God in the temple. He laid the letter from his enemy before the Lord. He put on sack cloth and reminded God about His covenant. God sent a message back through Isaiah that Judah would not be attacked. God then sent an angel who killed 185,000 Assyrian soldiers. What an amazing prayer and answer. When you pray with all your heart God will hear and answer. You may not always get an angel but an answer will come. Remember Dan 9:23 and 10:12, that before you pray the answer is on the way.