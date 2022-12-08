Dec 8 – The increase – Psalm 144:13

David continues on how when we put God first the blessing of the Lord will be upon us. We see in the Bible how the men of faith in ancient times were wealthy. Abraham, Isaac and Jacob saw that. Joseph even in Potiphar’s and in prison saw God bless him and in turn he blessed others. I am not saying that you will be wealthy beyond your means but I do say that you will have more than enough o=to meet your needs. Our God will supply all your needs according to His riches in glory. The Bible says the wealth of the wicked are being store for the righteous. I love the fact that when Israel left Egypt after over 400 years of bondage they plundered Egypt. Today claim your promise of provision and plunder the devil’s camp.

Seek God first and everything you need will be added unto you. I know that I am sounding like a broken record but putting God first open the doors and windows of God’s blessing. So today ask the Lord for not provision but also the ability to bless the next generation. God will and meet that request.