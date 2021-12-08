Dec 8 – Vignettes on Prayer

One of the giants of the Old Testament was Ezra. He wrote 1 & 2 Chronicles as well as Psalm 119. Ezra was also a man of prayer. In Ezra 9:6, we find Ezra stricken by the sins of the people. He put on Sackcloth and sat before the people weeping. His prayer was so powerful that the people were cut to the heart and they repented and put away their sin. How we need an Ezra today who has that kind of power and effect on people. You could be the next Ezra. Let the Lord break your heart for the sin of your family, church and community. The promise is that a broken and contrite the Lord will not despise. Our land needs healing and power prayer warriors. Let it be you.