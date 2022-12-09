Dec 9 – Security – Psalm 144:14

David continues his thought on the provision and protection of the Lord. He says that all our animals and things we are involved with will be able to bear any load they need to carry. What a promise you will always be able to carry the load the Lord gives you. If right now you are stumbling under a load than it was a load you took responsibility for but that does not mean it is from the Lord. Jesus said, take my yoke for it is easy and light.

Next, your walls will not be breached. The enemy will not be able to rob, kill or destroy you. The hedge of protection the Lord has around you will never be broken. No one will go into captivity. Who the Lord sets free is free indeed. What a promise. You never have to be in bondage again to anything. There will be no dry of distress in the streets. Pain, sorrow, sickness, etc, will not be found in the streets. Solomon said that righteousness exalts a nation but sin is a reproach to any people. David knew this and he wanted all he wrote to to know that things were possible when they put God first. So put God first today.