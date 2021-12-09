Dec 9 – Vignettes on Prayer

Another notable prayer is Habakkuk 3 where he prophet prays for God’s restoration. He pleads with God to once again show mercy and grace. He was waiting for God to avenge His people. Then at the end of the prayer we have a wonderful song of praise. “Yet I will rejoice in the Lord, the God of my Salvation, God the Lord is my strength.” Praying through often starts as a cry to help then as you place the need in God’s hands, His peace flows and you end up worshipping and praising God. Whatever you are facing put it in the good hands God. Let God fight your battle. Remember the battle belongs to the Lord. Habakkuk did and we should as well.