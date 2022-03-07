Devotion on Ephesians

19 and to know this love that surpasses knowledge—that you may be filled to the measure of all the fullness of God.

. The Bible definition of the word to know is as follows, “To perceive with certainty; to understand clearly; to have a clear and certain perception of truth, fact, or anything that actually exists.” The Bible says it is true and you believe it and that settles it. Paul knows that this love surpasses, is greater, and more powerful than any knowledge. How do you put love under a microscope, run tests on it, do experiments or do an analysis of it? Science is the intellectual and practical activity encompassing the systematic study of the structure and behavior of the physical and natural world through observation and experiment. Science can never explain or figure out love. Love is a communicated attribute of God. It is who He is. He is the source, giver, and embodiment of love. In Greek, there are four applications of love. Storge – empathy bond. Philia – friend bond. Eros – romantic love. Agape – unconditional “God” love.

Paul’s prayer is that we may be filled with his love. Paul writes what we should exhibit the following type of love in 1 Cor 13: 4 Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. 5 It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. 6 Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. 7 It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.

All to be filled to all the full measure of God. Not only filled but be continually filled. This means a daily filling by the word and prayer. This filling is exhibiting the fruit of the Spirit as talked about in Gal 5:22-23, the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, 23 gentleness and self-control. This is the work of the Holy Spirit of whom you are His temple.