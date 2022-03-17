Eph 4:9:  What does “he ascended” mean except that he also descended to the lower, earthly regions?

In vs 9, Paul tells us what ascended means in the form of a question. Jesus descended into the lower regions of the earth. Jesus in Luke 16:19-31 described hell. It is a place with two regions or compartments. One side was where the righteous dead went and the other the unrighteous dead. One side was paradise the other a place of torment. In between was a deep gulf where neither side could cross. When Jesus died he went to the righteous compartment. He remained there for three days and when He ascended or resurrected He made an announcement to the unrighteous dead that He would come back to take them out on the Day of Judgment and then He empty the righteous compartment and took them all to heaven. That is why we go immediately into the presence of the Lord. The unrighteous compartment is still filling and the righteous one is empty a reminder of what Christ had done. That is why we do not want anyone to go to hell. Jesus came to set the captive free but we must free ourselves but accepting Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. We have one life to live and then the judgment. This is a dress rehearsal for eternity.