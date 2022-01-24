Ephesians 2:1  As for you, you were dead in your transgressions and sins,

In Vs 1, Paul gives the state all mankind is in before they came to know Christ. Then He brings it right to the point. The Christians in Ephesus were just like everyone. They were in their trespasses. Trespass means, sin, wrong, transgression, crime, offense, misdeed, error, fall from grace, malefaction. You and I were in this condition. No one likes to be called a criminal but that is what we were. We were in sin. A sin is an immoral act considered to be a transgression against divine law. Paul says in Rom 3:23, that we have fallen short of the glory of God which is the character and essence of God. Adam and Eve were created perfect but through on Act of the will they choose to disobey God and as a result, all mankind fell into a state of sin. Cain allowed that to be passed on in Genesis 4 when he chose to kill His brother. David said in Psalm 51, that we were born in iniquity. That is why Paul said this. We are all personally sinners.