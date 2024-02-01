Feb 1 – Self Made Problems – Isaiah 3:6-9

During that time people were looking for leadership but were not willing to take it on themselves. Jerusalem would be reduced to ruins, and no one would want to live or be there. In the day of ruin there is no remedy, food, clothing, and no one will want to step up and take responsibility or leadership to solve the problems. The task will be overwhelming.

The reason why they are in this state is because their words and deeds defy the Lord and his glorious majesty, presence, and authority. They are blatant about their sin. They permit it, promote it, applaud it, and persecute anyone who speaks against it. It is not hidden but in plain sight. Isaiah laments and says woe to them because they brought it upon themselves. Sin will always take us someplace we never thought we would go and make us into someone we never thought we would be. This is self-made judgment.