Feb 1 – Truth Marches on – 1 Cor 2:6

6 We do, however, speak a message of wisdom among the mature, but not the wisdom of this age or of the rulers of this age, who are coming to nothing.

Here Paul is making a statement about the currently condition and maturity of the Corinthians. He states that they do speak a message of wisdom among the mature. Paul was saying that his readers and audience were children in the faith. Their inability to comprehend the most elemental truths of the gospel and the way they were conducting themselves show their level of maturity in the faith. We are to grow in the grace and knowledge of the Lord Jesus Chris. It is a moment by moment, hour by hour and day by day growth. It takes a lifetime to reach certain levels of maturity.

Paul then continues to say that their message was not based upon the wisdom of the age and rulers of this age. This talks about both the natural and spiritual rulers of that time period. These so-called rulers both in the natural and spiritual realm are coming to and end. What they say and do will evaporate and will be lost in due time. A lie is a lie no matter who speaks it. Truth will always live on no matter what because God is the source of all truth. The things of this world will pass away bU t the things of God will endure forever.