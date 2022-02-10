Feb 10 – Devotion on Ephesians

18 For through him we both have access to the Father by one Spirit.

In Vs 18, Paul says that through Jesus Christ both Jew and Gentile have access to the Father. What a wonderful truth. To be able to have a relationship with God to do His will and be His ambassador in our world. To have access to the throne of grace and have mercy and help in our time of need. This is done by the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit is our deposit. We have been sealed in Him. He is our guarantee of eternal help. We see trinity all over this verse. We have Jesus Crist providing access to the Father and the Holy Spirit as the agent to make all the benefits of heaven ours in Christ. Remember in Christ and through Christ is one of the main themes of this book. Both Jew and Gentile are now one in the family of God. Paul has not completely given the full picture but he is teasing us and giving us bits and pieces.