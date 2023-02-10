Feb 10 – Spirit Decisions – 1 Cor 2:15

15 The person with the Spirit makes judgments about all things, but such a person is not subject to merely human judgments.

Now this is a very interesting verse. He assumes that a person who is a Christian is going to make judgments about all things. This means that we are going to discern and made decisions about what we say, how we act, or react to things. The steps to making a judgment or decision is as follows. You get information and knowledge. This leads to understanding and reasoning. You then discern and make mental calculations on that which has been provided. You then decide how to act, react, and a course of action. As a Christian, the Holy Spirit, the word, and prayer are an active part of the process. Paul is saying you must engage your brain and not your emotions when walking through the process of making judgments and decisions that affect yourself and others.

Paul says in the process you should not be subject to human wisdom. Leave man’s concepts our of the equation. Man’s wisdom is earthy, sensual, demonic in nature. Remember God’s peace is a major factor in the process. Is what you are doing, lovely, pure, holy, just, graceful, kind, excellent and praiseworthy.