Feb 11 – Devotion on Ephesians

19 Consequently, you are no longer foreigners and strangers, but fellow citizens with God’s people and also members of his household.

In Vs 19, Paul is revealing that because of Jesus Christ giving access to the Father by the Holy Spirit we are no longer foreigners, aliens, or strangers. We are no longer outside looking in. We do not have to stay out of the gate or wall and be living on the crumbs under the table as the woman from Tyre put it. We can come in and have full citizenship. All the rights and privileges are now ours. We are treated as Sons, not servants. We are fellow citizens, one big happy family. We are the children of light, the chosen of God, and a holy nation. We are God’s people. We are His prized possession design with a purpose. His mark is on us. One day we will receive Crowns and rewards for being overcomers. We have eternal and abundant life now. We are members of His household. The household of faith is mass and unique. You can go anywhere in the world and immediately be greeted with love and kindness. All blockages between nations, races, creeds, and colors are erased immediately when you identify yourself as a Christian. We are citizens, God’s people members of the household of faith. All of the heavens are ours and we have divine help, fellowship, and many brothers and sisters standing beside us cheering us on to victory.