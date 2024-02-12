Feb 12 – Lessons Not Learned – Isaiah 5:25-31

The people have turned away and Isaiah sees about what is going to happen. He sees the banners of distance nations. They have been summoned and they come swift and speedily. They have a mission. And a goal. They will not stumble, slip, slumber, or sleep. On the journey not a belt is loosed from the waist and or strap on the sandal is broke. They have sharp arrow and bows that are already strung and ready to be loosed. Their horses’ hoofs are like flint that means no terrain is going to stop them. They have chariots that are fast and powerful.

They are like lions that no one can resist. There will no one to rescue the people. They shall over run the land like a roaring sea. They will take the people into captivity. It will seem that even the land will be darkened. The sun will be darkened y the clouds. Isaiah sees for Judah the Babylonian conquest of the land and the exile of the people. The reason for all this is the people have rejected God and gone after idols. It seems tragic that history seems to repeat itself over and over because mankind does not seem to learn it.