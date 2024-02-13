Feb 13 – I saw the Lord – Isaiah 6:1-4

Isaiah is commissioned in this chapter. The time and place of this event is the same year that King Uzziah died. Uzziah was King for 52. He ruled as co regent with his father Amaziah. He was a prosperous and good king, but his pride led to a bad situation. He burned incense in the temple and the results was leprosy.

It was at this time Isaiah saw the Lord in four manifestations or characteristic. He was high denoting his authority. Exalted showing his majesty. Seated on a throne saying he is sovereign, and the train of his robe filled the temple manifesting his glory. Above him were angels called seraphim each had six wings, two covering their face, two their feet and two they were flying. This is how we know angel’s fly. They were calling to each other:” Holy, Holy, Holy is the Lord God Almighty”. Three Holies for each of the Trinity. The whole earth is full and manifesting his glory. The earth shows its divine designer. The sounds of their voices had a resonating effect on the temple. It shook and was filled with smoke.