Feb 13 – Keep growing – 1 Cor 3:2

2 I gave you milk, not solid food, for you were not yet ready for it. Indeed, you are still not ready.

Paul said that when he was among them, he kept it simple. The analogy is types of food. When we are little, we eat food that our tummies can take. As we get older our diets change because we are able to handle different types of food. Paul says he gave them simple spiritual food. Elemental teachings such as Christ’s death, burial, and resurrection. What salvation is. Who Jesus is and what He has done for us. He needed to guide them out of the world and into new life in Christ. They were not ready for the deeper things yet and what disappointed Paul was they still were not. We must remember that every day we are to grow in the grace and knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ. This takes a desire and discipline to follow through. Practice makes perfect.

Feb 14 – What you show – 1 Cor 3:3