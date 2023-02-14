FEB 14, 2023 – WORLDLY

3 You are still worldly. For since there is jealousy and quarreling among you, are you not worldly? Are you not acting like mere humans?

Paul shares how they are still worldly. They are jealous of each other and the outgrowth of that is that they are quarrelling. In Chapter one we learned that they were quarreling about who the best preacher and teacher was. We have learned that where there is envy and selfish ambition every evil persists. These are the root of what Paul was seeing and writing about.

He then asks them two questions. First when you demonstrate and show jealousy and quarreling are you not being worldly? Remember the world attacks through, pride, pleasure, and possessions. Envy and selfishness are rooted in this. Secondly are you acting like mere humans? Christians are in this world but not of this world. We have passed from death unto life. We have the Holy Spirit and so what the Corinthians are showing is that they are still very worldly.