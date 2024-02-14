Feb 14 – Whom Shall I Send – Isaiah 6:5-10

Isaiah then reacts he has seen the Lord and he realizes that his one fault and failure is that he is a man of unclean lips, and he lives among people with the same problem. He has seen the Lord and the holiness and truth of the Lord has exposed his sin, fault, and failure.

The Lord immediately remedies the situation by providing an answer. Redemption is always the answer. In this case an angel takes a live coal from off the altar and applies it to his lips and mouth. Three things happen. The point of contact has beautifully taken care of the problem. His guilt has been taken away and his sin has been forgiven. The Lord is Jehovah Jireh. He always meets us at our point of need.

The Lord asks the question, “whom shall l send and who will go for us. Isaiah immediately offers himself. Isaiah is sent with an understanding that his audience will hear but not understand. Seeing but not perceive. There hearts have become calloused, their ears dull and their eyes closed. This is because of two reasons. They have exchanged the creation for the creator, so the Lord gave them over and their sin has blinded them. This has given the inability to see, hear, and understand. If they did they could turn and be healed.