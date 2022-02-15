Feb 15 – Devotion to Ephesians

3:1 For this reason I, Paul, the prisoner of Christ Jesus for the sake of you Gentiles—

In Vs 1, Paul lays out the reason why he was writing to the Ephesians and the people of the area. This was a circular letter for there were other churches in the area. Reveals that he is a prisoner and at the time he was in Rome. This is one of the prison letters. Paul was a prisoner for the sake of the Gentiles. He had been accused of being sensitive to the gentiles and living a gentile lifestyle by the Jews. They thought he has desecrated the temple. It led him to appeal to Caesar. This letter was written around 62 ad. and Paul was going to be taking the message of Christ to Nero.