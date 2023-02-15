Feb 15 – Immature – 1 Cor 3:4-5

4 For when one says, “I follow Paul,” and another, “I follow Apollos,” are you not mere human beings?

5 What, after all, is Apollos? And what is Paul? Only servants, through whom you came to believe—as the Lord has assigned to each his task.

Paul points out that when we are breaking up into camps of our favorite preachers, we are acting just like everyone else. That is why we have so many denominations and churches. We are following our own subscription of what the gospel looks to us. We have pet doctrines and ideas that may or may not be biblical. God is bigger than our view and to make him fit into our small view is so immature and worldly.

So, who are Paul and Apollos? They are three things. First and foremost, they are servants of the Lord. Secondly, they were the instruments and people that God sent to bring the message of salvation through Jesus Christ. They were His ambassadors just doing what they were told and assigned to do. Each person has been given as task. It is only something that they can do. Each part of the body doing its part no greater or less than the other. Paul would later use the picture of the body to illustrate this.