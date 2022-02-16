Feb 16 – Devotion on Ephesians

2 Surely you have heard about the administration of God’s grace that was given to me for you,

In Vs 2, He then poses a question and also a reality. Surely they had heard about what he had been by God. Paul was responsible for revealing one of the most powerful and new realities and truths. The administration of God’s grace had been given to Him. He was the vessel in which this truth was to be revealed. It was given to him so he could reveal it to them. That which we have been given we are to pass on to others. As Christian, our responsibility is twofold. First, go into our world and bring the good news about Jesus Christ and then to love them to show how love is supposed to look like. If we do that we are doing our part to show the administration of grace.