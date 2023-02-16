Feb 16 – Growth – 1 Cor 3:6-7

I planted the seed, Apollos watered it, but God has been making it grow. 7 So neither the one who plants nor the one who waters is anything, but only God, who makes things grow.

Paul continues with the thought that each had their function and role. Paul planted the seed and then Apollos came along and watered it. God made it grow. That is why Peter said to grow in the grace and knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ. Using and agricultural lesson was an easy picture for the Corinthians to grasp.

The farmer is not the one who makes the plant grow. They are simply the vessels in which the produce comes. It is God who makes things grow. God has put a natural progression in place and if followed there will be a harvest of 30, 60 and 100-fold. If we allow God to do His work, there will be fruitfulness and good work done. Our role is to do the will of the Father whatever that looks like and whatever it is. Jesus said the Lord wants to give us fruit and that the fruit will remain.