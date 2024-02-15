Feb 16 – How Long – Isaiah 6:11-13

Isaiah then asks how long will he have to preach and how long will the assignment be? The Lord tells him that until the cities lie ruined and no longer habitable. The fields will be ruined. The Lord will send the people into exile. This is a prophecy of the exile for 70 years.

He also reveals there will be a remnant. About a tenth of the people will remain. This of course was Jeremiah and those that he was with until they chose to go to Egypt. Prophetically, the terebinth and oak trees are known for their strength and endurance when cut down they can grow back. This means like a stump still can grow so Israel will return one day. That has happened.