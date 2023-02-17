Feb 17 – Building and field – 1 Cor 3:8-9

8 The one who plants and the one who waters have one purpose, and they will each be rewarded according to their own labor. 9 For we are co-workers in God’s service; you are God’s field, God’s building.

The one who plants and the one who waters have their one purpose. Each person has a role to play. The part that we must play will be rewarded by the Lord. No single role is greater or less than the other. The one who has a public ministry is no more important than the one who works behind the scenes. Both are important in the work of the Lord. The pastor of a church needs everyone working together to accomplish all the Lord wishes to do through that local church. Each one must do their own labor or there is no reward. The farmer or gardener who plants and water will have the delight of enjoying the harvest, but they must do the work.

Paul states that everyone who has been mentioned are co workers in God’s service. Each has a role and responsibility. He then states that they are God’s field and building. They are working on the behalf of the Corinthians. Each person does their job to perfect and equip the church. No one is better or less than another. All working together make the field and the building productive and strong.