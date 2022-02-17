Feb 17 – Devotion on Ephesians

3 that is, the mystery made known to me by revelation, as I have already written briefly.

In vs 3, Paul reveals the great mystery. If you like mystery novels or stories you are going to like this. This mystery came from revelation. It was something only given to Paul. Now Peter had a brief encounter with this mystery when he went to Cornelius’ house and had the Gentile Pentecost but Paul was given the full picture when he was called on the road to Damascus. Paul had briefly written about it in previous letters to other places and this also indicates that he may have had previous letters to them. They were obviously lost. Paul also lived this revelation on a daily basis. When we are given something by the Lord it is designed to alter our lives. God calls and we are supposed to obey.