Feb 2 – Hidden – 1 Cor 2:7

7 No, we declare God’s wisdom, a mystery that has been hidden and that God destined for our glory before time began.

Paul reveals three things in this verse. His party of evangelists declare a message of God’s wisdom. Using James definition God’s wisdom which is from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, reasonable, full of mercy and good fruits, unwavering, without hypocrisy. And the seed whose fruit is righteousness is sown in peace by those who make peace. Solomon said the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom.

Paul secondly, reveals that this wisdom has been hidden. It is something that the world cannot understand because it is not natural. Wisdom from above has a divine origin and essence. God has destined it for our glory. Glory in this case means the essence, character, and nature of God. This wisdom when applied brings about God’s character and fruit in our lives. This also gives Him glory and honor in our lives and world.

This message of wisdom has been hidden before time began. God’s timing is perfect. Now the reason why it has been before time is that God is the source. He of course has always been and will forever be. He is the eternal one. He has no beginning or end and the wisdom revealed by Paul is of divine and eternal origin.