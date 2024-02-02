Feb 2 – The Lord’s Court – 3:10-15

The Lord tells the righteous it will be well with them. The moral, ethical, and truthful ones. They will enjoy the fruit of their deeds. They who sow righteousness will reap righteous. The wicked however will face disaster and ruin. They will be paid back for what their hands have done. You reap what you sow because God is not mocked.

Youth because of their vigor, strength, and pride will oppress people. Women will rule over society and emasculate men. The problem is those who were given the responsibility of guiding them forgot the Lord and His word and they along with those who follow them have left the path of righteousness.

The Lord is about to set up a court of judgment. He is going to judge his people, the leaders, and elders are responsible. The plundered, oppressed, rush and grinded the poor. This is the Lord’s charge. Isaiah was a social reformer, justice, advocate for the poor, and oppressed. This is very clear in his writings and message. To a certain point It is ours as well.