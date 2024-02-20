Feb 20 – Immanuel – Isaiah 7:14-16

This is a direct prophecy about the Messiah. It is given to a rebellious and disobedient king. Ahaz is of the family of David and so the promise is given. The Lord himself will give a sign. This is a direct sign from the Lord. It will not be altered. Left unfulfilled or not completed. This is from the heart, mind, and voice of God.

The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son. This is the seed of the woman from Gen 3:15. How the child will be born, and the gender of the child is being revealed. He will be called Immanuel which means God with us. He will be the Messiah. God with a face. The perfect union of God and man. This is predicted 700 years before Jesus shows up on the scene.

He will curd and honey. Something he will like in his diet. He will know how to reject the wrong and choose the right. This is a glimpse into the temptation in the wilderness. Before this boy knows how to reject the wrong and choose the right. Syria and Isarel will be laid waste which happens.

This is an amazing word. A rebellious descendent of David gets a word that the Messiah is coming. Yet in the meantime his enemies and their kingdoms will fall. The grace and mercy of God is amazing.