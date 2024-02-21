Feb 21 – Coming Days – Isaiah 7:17-25

Isaiah prophesizes about what will happen to first Israel. They will be attacked on two fronts. The Egyptians will come like insects and devour the land first. Then the Assyrians will come and destroy the remaining people and carry them into exile to never return. There will not be a place where people can hide to get away from them.

In that day they will be desecrated and treated badly. Isaiah is quite graphic in his description of this event. This is designed to help the people to know the depth and extent of their sin. It will be a time of devastation but also in certain elements of society it will be in abundance. Most likely to those who cooperate. Jeremiah would tell the people of his time the same thing. The reality is that the land will be lain to waste and the people taken away because of their sin, rebellion, and disobedience. Over and over Isaiah tells his audience the consequences of sin and rebellion.