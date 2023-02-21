Feb 21 – Tested and true – 1 Cor 3:13

13 their work will be shown for what it is, because the Day will bring it to light. It will be revealed with fire, and the fire will test the quality of each person’s work.

There are four things that Paul brings to light in this verse. First, all work will be shown for what it is. What we do will be tested. Who and what we are will be brought into the arena of judgment and God will reveal what we have done and who we really are. Next, Jesus stated that all that is done in secret will be shouted from the housetops. That is why we need to realize that we always have an audience of one and what we do and who we really are matters.

Thirdly, the process of this accountability will be by fire. Fire, burns, purifies, and reveals the true nature of something. The fire of God is hotter than anything in the universe and he will test who we are and what we have done. Our motives and attitudes will be revealed on that day. Lastly each person’s work will be tested. There is a day of accountability that is coming. All that is true and real about us will be revealed. So, it behooves us to make sure that we are living every moment for the Lord and make sure that our motives, attitudes, and deeds are of the highest quality.