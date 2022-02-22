Feb 22 – Devotion on Ephesians

8 Although I am less than the least of all the Lord’s people, this grace was given me: to preach to the Gentiles the boundless riches of Christ.

In vs 8, Paul then reveals four more things about himself. We are getting a monologue about how Paul viewed himself. He viewed himself as the least of God’s people. Paul knew that he had persecuted God’s people. He had dragged them to prison and even supervised the execution of others. He knew what his past was and what he had done. He knew it was the grace of God that elevated him from persecutor to apostle. All was a full recipient of God’s grace. He knew that the grace of God has been applied to him. He also was overwhelmed that God would entrust him with such a message and responsibility.

Imagine a former persecutor, racist, bigot, and murderer given the responsibility to bring a message of good news to a world that was as far remove and different than he has ever seen. To go into communities where there was no gospel and establish a work for the Lord. Paul loved going where the gospel had never been before and then seeing what God could do. It must have been amazing. Lastly, Paul loved to tell them about the boundless riches of Christ. God gives us abundant ad eternal life. All the riches of heaven are now available to the people of God. He will supply all your according to His riches in glory. He is Jehovah Jireh and this happened because of Jesus Christ.