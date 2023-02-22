Feb 22 – Rewarded Accordingly – 1 Cor 3:14-15

14 If what has been built survives, the builder will receive a reward. 15 If it is burned up, the builder will suffer loss but yet will be saved—even though only as one escaping through the flames.

In the ancient world as today, fire is the element that reveals the true beauty and character of something. I used to live in a community that contained a smelter. They heated up the smelter to thousands of degrees and through the process of smelting they were able to extract minerals and by products. When the fire is applied that which is built right will survive. Gold, silver, and costly stones become more refined and valuable when fire is applied. Wood, hay, and stubble get burned up.

Each builder will get a reward for what they have done. If what they have done is burned up than they will suffer loss, but they will be saved. They have gone through the fire and have been purified but there is nothing less except their lives and what Jesus did for them. The judgment Paul is talking about is the judgment of the believer. What we build our lives on does matter. Christ is the foundation but the life we live and how we live it will be tested and rewarded accordingly.