Feb 23 – Devotion on Ephesians

9 and to make plain to everyone the administration of this mystery, which for ages past was kept hidden in God, who created all things.

Vs 9, Paul then brings four more truths to us to ponder. Paul was given the task to make plain all that God had done through Jesus Christ. I can see the smile on his face and he explains to his audience the freedom, joy, peace, grace, and love they would receive in Christ. Can you shock on the face on the Jews in the audience and the smiles on the face of the Gentiles as they learn that all the riches of heaven was available to all? The administration of this message was given to Paul not to any other of the apostles but to Paul and that is why they had the council at Jerusalem in Acts 15 which in the end they only encouraged the Gentiles to not eat meat offered to idols and to serve the Lord. Thirdly, Paul reveals that this was kept hidden in God but at the fullness of time was revealed. The church for the first years had nothing to do with the Gentiles but through persecution and Paul, this wonderful message was brought to all in that world. Paul also reminds his audience that it was God who created all things. It was not some Greek myth or Roman god that created the world. It was God and God alone. God creates and sustains all things by His power and authority.