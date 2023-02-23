Feb 23 – You are a temple – 1 Cor 3:16

16 Don’t you know that you yourselves are God’s temple and that God’s Spirit dwells in your midst?

Paul then reveals a powerful truth both about us and the church. The believer and the church are both the temple of the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit dwells in us and we are the temple of the Holy Spirit. We have resurrection power, fruit, gifts, authority, enablement, wisdom, clarity, and boldness. As temples of the Holy Spirit, we have duty, responsibility, and obligations. Our first priority, as the temple is glorify God and be careful how we lived.

As the church we are to make sure that no false teachers, false religion, or false ways infiltrate us. The church is an entity like no other. We are God’s own possession. When we meet the Lord is in our midst. When we pray together nothing, or anyone will be able to stop us. The church is the most powerful force in the world. We are His ambassadors and representatives in this world.