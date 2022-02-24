Feb 24 – Devotion on Ephesians

10 His intent was that now, through the church, the manifold wisdom of God should be made known to the rulers and authorities in the heavenly realms.

In Vs 10, Paul then reveals that God’s was intent goal and ambition that from this time and forevermore that through the church this mystery would be made clear. All men have now the opportunity to get saved and become children of God. God has always had a passion for all people. He does not want any to perish but all to come to the knowledge of the truth. The vessel and vehicle God has chosen is His church. We are the only hands and feet He has chosen. The administration of the message is given to all who love and know Him. Kind of a scary thought to think that the rise and fall of the message are in the hands of frail mankind. This is the manifold wisdom of God that should be made known to the rulers and authorities in the heavenly realms. This statement is amazing because those in heaven now know what mankind knows in a real way. God let both angels and demons know that in His wisdom He has redeemed all mankind. The angels will never experience it but they can rejoice when people come to know the Lord and the demons can walk in fear because God has established on earth in His children the ability to defeat the kingdom of darkness.