Feb 24 – The Temple is sacred – 1 Cor 3:17

17 If anyone destroys God’s temple, God will destroy that person; for God’s temple is sacred, and you together are that temple.

Paul issues a warning to any opponent of the church. If you try to destroy the temple of God whenever the corporate body or an individual God will himself destroy that person. This is a stern reality which has been repeated many times over the centuries. Every enemy of the church has been destroyed and defeated. The church is the most resilient organism and organization. Whenever you try to stamp it out the church grows and thrives. Gamaliel had a warning to the leaders of San Hedrin council. He told them if they tried to destroy the church, they would find themselves fighting God.

Paul states that the temple of God whether the corporate entity or the person was sacred. Jesus purchased us with His broken body and shed blood. We are the beloved and redeemed of the Lord. We belong to God. All together we are that temple. That is also the reason why we must keep the unity of the faith. A house divided will fall. Working together shows that we are of God and honor God.

17 If anyone destroys God’s temple, God will destroy that person; for God’s temple is sacred, and you together are that temple.

Paul issues a warning to any opponent of the church. If you try to destroy the temple of God whenever the corporate body or an individual God will himself destroy that person. This is a stern reality which has been repeated many times over the centuries. Every enemy of the church has been destroyed and defeated. The church is the most resilient organism and organization. Whenever you try to stamp it out the church grows and thrives. Gamaliel had a warning to the leaders of San Hedrin council. He told them if they tried to destroy the church, they would find themselves fighting God.

Paul states that the temple of God whether the corporate entity or the person was sacred. Jesus purchased us with His broken body and shed blood. We are the beloved and redeemed of the Lord. We belong to God. All together we are that temple. That is also the reason why we must keep the unity of the faith. A house divided will fall. Working together shows that we are of God and honor God.