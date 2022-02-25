Feb 25 – Devotion on Ephesians

11 according to his eternal purpose that he accomplished in Christ Jesus our Lord. 1

Vs 11, Paul then continues on his thought. This was God’s eternal purpose. The moment man fell in the garden God has already had His plan of redemption in action. The seed of the woman would crush the head of the serpent. In the fullness of time Jesus Christ would come and through His death, burial, resurrection, broken body and shed blood redeem mankind. The blood of animals would never make it happen. Jesus Christ accomplished what no animal could. His death was once and for all. His blood covered the sins of all mankind for all time. Jesus accomplished and then sat down at the right hand of God. He will come to judge the living and the dead. He is the Lord and Savior of all. In the name of Jesus, all knees will bow and every tongue will confess that He is Lord to the glory of God the father.