Feb 27 – No more boasting – 1 Cor 3:21

21 So then, no more boasting about human leaders! All things are yours.

Paul tells them to stop boasting of their leaders or favorite preachers. They are human leaders. Their calling has been by God. They must give an account of what they taught. When we break up into camps on preachers, doctrines, and traditions we are walking in envy and selfish ambition. When people boast of their ministers or churches it is a self-centered spirit they are catering to.

Paul then reminds them that every pastor, evangelist, teacher, apostle, and prophet are theirs. Each has a ministry and gift to bring to the whole body. No one minister or ministry is greater or better than another. They have all been raised up by God for a purpose. Elevation of one over another is selfish ambition and envy and must be avoided at all costs or this distorted view of ministry will divide the church does not strengthen or help it.