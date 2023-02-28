Feb 28 – All is yours – 1 Cor 3:22-23

22 whether Paul or Apollos or Cephas or the world or life or death or the present or the future—all are yours, 23 and you are of Christ, and Christ is of God.

Paul closes this chapter with serval thoughts. It does matter about himself, Apollos, Peter r human leader in the church all are gifts and are for the benefit of all. Whether it is the world, life, or death, the present or the future all beyond to us. Anything that comes our way we must embrace in the Lord. The Lord is the source of blessing and also the one who helps us in any situation we find ourselves in. Paul said in Romans 8:28 that all things work together for good. That does not mean all things we face are good but if bad things happen, they have a purpose and to trust God to work things out for our betterment.

Paul then reminds them that they are of Christ and in Christ. Christ is the avenue and conduit in which all blessings flow. Jesus Christ is the source, author, and finisher of our faith. As Christ is in and of God so we are the same. We are joint heirs with Jesus Christ. All the blessing, blessing and inheritance we have come from and through Christ. Don’t get caught on the small things when you can all the good things instead.