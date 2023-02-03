Feb 3 – Lord of Glory – 1 Cor 2:8

8 None of the rulers of this age understood it, for if they had, they would not have crucified the Lord of glory.

Paul reveals a powerful truth about the limitations of the demonic realm. None of the rulers of this age understood it. This is such a liberating truth. The demonic realm is not all knowing. They are limited and they have no knowledge of the righteous and godly realm. They neither understand nor comprehend what God is doing. We have nothing to fear or dread when it comes to the supernatural realm. When armed with the weapons, armor, power, enablement, authority, wisdom, clarity and boldness of the Lord the enemy will flee and be baffled.

The rulers of this age if they would have seen or understood God’s plan, they would have never crucified Jesus. Paul calls Him the Lord of Glory. The Lord of Glory means the Lord alone is awesome, all powerful, eternal and all knowing. This reveals who Jesus is. He is the second person of the Godhead with all the attributes and characteristics of God.