Feb 4 – Devotion on Ephesians

12 remember that at that time you were separate from Christ, excluded from citizenship in Israel and foreigners to the covenants of the promise, without hope and without God in the world.

In Vs 12, Paul tells them their past state in five powerful remembrances. First, they were at that time separated from Christ. They were destined for a lost eternity. Secondly, they were excluded from citizenship in Israel. Israel was the covenant people. They were descendants of Abraham by birth and by circumcision. Thirdly, they were foreigners or aliens from the covenants and promises. They did not have an agreement with God. There was no contract or benefits for them. God was not their Father and then had no promises. Fourthly, they were without hope. Their only destination was eternal damnation. They only had this life and then the judgment. They had no relationship with God and they live for the world, the flesh, and the devil. They were in a terrible state and the worst part is they were blind and ignorant and they did not know it. They were living in an illusion, fantasy, and deadly place.