Feb 6 – Restored Times – Isaiah 4:2-6

Isaiah reveals in the future the Lord is going to restore the land. It will be beautiful and glory. The survivor will have pride and feel positive about the land. They have been part of the restoration. On that day those who still live in Jerusalem will be part of a census. They shall also be sanctified, set apart, and holy to the Lord.

The filth and bloodstains caused by the sinful acts of the people will be cleanse by judgment and fire. It will be a time of purification. The Lord will again guide the nation the same way he did in the wilderness by a cloud by day and a pillar of fire by night. Guidance, glory, and safety.

The Lord will be a canopy to protect by day and a refuge and hiding place in the storm and the rain. Protection, help and safety will come back to a land that was once chaotic, dangerous, and wicked. This is a prophecy of when the Lord will rule in the millennium. And the new heaven and new earth.