Feb 6 – Unity – 1 Cor 2:11

11 For who knows a person’s thoughts except their own spirit within them? In the same way no one knows the thoughts of God except the Spirit of God.

Paul then draws a contrast and thought about the inner working of ourselves and the Godhead. No one knows a person’s thoughts except their own spirit within them. Paul points out that only we know our own thoughts. We are aware and responsible for what we think and reveal. Only we know our real motives and attitudes. So, in the same way no one knows the thoughts of God except the Spirit of God. There is unity in ourselves because of trinity. So, in the Godhead there is unity. They work together and bring forth what is needed to bring unity in our lives. That is why Jesus said, “I am going back to the Father but I am sending the Holy Spirit so you will not be alone.” They work in perfect co-operation with each other. That is why He will take what He hears and pass it unto us. Three thoughts. First you will always have guidance. Secondly, you will know what God wants for you life at the right time. Lastly, you will never be alone.