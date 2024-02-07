Feb 7 – The Vineyard – Isaiah 5:1-6

Isaiah is known not just as prophet and a statesman but as a poet or writer. He presents the thought of the Vineyard a very familiar illustration to the people of Judah. The Song of the Vineyard reveals the Lord’s love. It was a fertile place but need care. The stones removed the vines, planted a vines, built a watchtower, and a winepress. With great care the Lord watched over it.

Instead of good grapes it bore bad. So, the Lord is going to take away his protection. He will slow it to be destroyed and trampled. It will become a wasteland, neither pruned or cultivated, and thorns and briers will grow there. No rain or clouds will help nourish it. This is a picture of a people who have abandon their God. Israel and Judah is this vineyard. The Lord delight in them. Instead of justice and righteousness He saw the opposite. The Lord has heard the cries of distress and he will avenge and make things right. Much like today. We must take careful stock of what Isaiah is saying or we could find ourselves in the same condition.