Feb 7 – What we have – 1 Cor 2:12

12 What we have received is not the spirit of the world, but the Spirit who is from God, so that we may understand what God has freely given us.

Three incredible things Paul reveals in this verse. Christians do not have the spirit of the world. This spirit operates through pride, pleasure, and possession. It brings separation and destruction through these mans. Paul says that the Christian is no longer subject, aligned or controlled by the spirit of the world. This would include satan as well who is the prince of this world. When we came to Christ, we change kingdoms.

Next, we have the Spirit who comes from God. When we came to Christ, we became the personal property of the Holy Spirit. He regenerates, lives inside and we are his habitation. He gives us gifts, armor, fruit, and life. He comes and is God. That is why we must glorify God with our bodies and let the Holy Spirit transform us.

The Holy Spirit has a job and role. He is to help us understand who, what and where we are. He also shows us what has been given to us. We have eternal, abundant life with all the promises, privileges and possessions that come with it. The Holy Spirit shows us and them enables us to receive and live in these realities.