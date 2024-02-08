Isaiah begins a series of woes which is sorrow and distress. The Lord brought these to Isaiah’s attention. He spoke and Isaiah heard and wrote them down. The first is to those who add to their house and expand their fields. The reality is that the land is unproductive and there is few people left. Secondly al the great mansion and homes in the land are not occupied. No matter what the field or vineyard is supposed to produce that will not happen. It will desolation, lack and famine in the land. That is because of the judgment of God. If we forget God will be out of the line of blessing and instead be in the line of poverty and lack.