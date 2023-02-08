Feb 8 – Spirit Words – 1 Cor 2:13

13 This is what we speak, not in words taught us by human wisdom but in words taught by the Spirit, explaining spiritual realities with Spirit-taught words.

So, Paul is speaking words not aught in the halls or schools of Greek rhetoric, oratory, philosophy, or ideas. We have learned that man’s wisdom is based on selfish ambition and envy. It is about self, and everything connected to that. Human wisdom is based in pride, pleasure, and possessions. It is earthly and demonic in origin. Remember Paul had decided to preach Christ crucified who is the wisdom and power of God.

He is teaching words taught by the Spirit. The Holy Spirit carried Paul along and taught him mysteries that had been kept secret until they were given to Paul. He says he was explaining spiritual realities in Spirit taught words. Paul was taking what he had received by the Spirit in the times he was in Arabian desert and in Tarsus and were bringing them to light to those who he was now discipling. He was bringing to light the wonderful treasures and gems of the word of God and Spirit. He was sharing the inheritance and beauties of the riches God has in store for us. James says that every good and perfect gift comes from above. Spiritual realities in Spirit taught words. We sure need that today.