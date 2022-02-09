Feb 9 – Devotion on Ephesians

17 He came and preached peace to you who were far away and peace to those who were near.

In Vs 17, Paul brings out a part of the mission of Jesus Christ. Jesus came and through His death, burial and resurrection He brought peace. When Jesus was on the earth He preached a message of peace to both those who were of the Jewish family and to those who were gentiles. The two examples of great faith Jesus noted were a centurion and a woman from Tyre. Jesus had primarily come to the lost sheep of Israel but now the message that Paul brought was one of peace to both worlds. To the Jews, Jesus was the Messiah. Son of David and the answer to their cry of deliverance. To the Gentile, He is the Savior, Healer, Baptizer in the Holy Spirit and the Soon Coming King. He is the Peacemaker, the Prince of Peace who gives true peace that the world cannot give or take away. He reconciled all in this world to God. Once they accept this wonderful free gift.