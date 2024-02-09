Feb 9 – Justice – Isaiah 5:11-17

Isaiah is in sorrow and distress because of the people. He tells them whether they get up early in the morning or stay up late they are drunkards and alcoholics. They have music but have no regard for the deeds of the Lord or respect for the work of His hands. The results is that the people will go into exile because they lack understanding. Hunger and thirst will affect all people no matter than rank or status.

Death will ravage the land and have no respect for anyone. People will be humbled, brought low and everyone will be humbled especially those that are arrogant.

Yet in spite of this judgment the Lord is still going to be merciful. He will be exalted by his justice. God will execute the right type of control. Isaiah points out he is a holy God. His acts prove that he is holy. God always follows through with what he says. There is a constancy and consistency with God. The Lord will provide, and the sheep and lambs will feed among the ruins and with good pasture.