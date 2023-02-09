Feb 9 – True Discernment – 1 Cor 2:14

14 The person without the Spirit does not accept the things that come from the Spirit of God but considers them foolishness and cannot understand them because they are discerned only through the Spirit.

The person who without the Spirit or does not and will not accept the things that come from the Spirit. Jesus made it clear that the flesh is flesh and the Spirit is Spirit, and they cannot and will not mix. Only when a person is born again can they receive things of the Spirit. To the natural mind the concept of being a sinner or having a person dying for your sin is foolishness. It cannot be discerned or revealed only through the Holy Spirit who lives inside. Simply put you must believe that God exists and is the rewarder of them who diligently seek Him. The Holy Spirit is the comforter who lives inside and is the teacher, revealer, and dispenser of spiritual and supernatural realities.